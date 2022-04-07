Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.