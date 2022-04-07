Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,343.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

