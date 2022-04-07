Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

