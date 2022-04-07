Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Target were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

Target stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.57. 112,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.86. The company has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

