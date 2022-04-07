Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

