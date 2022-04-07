Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 134.37 ($1.76). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.76), with a volume of 17,167,801 shares changing hands.

TW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($75,071.30). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($21,492.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

