Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

TSHA stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $13,497,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

