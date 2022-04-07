TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Shares Up 7.7%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.67. 1,766,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,456,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

TC Biopharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.