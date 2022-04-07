TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Lifted to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$74.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 188.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.