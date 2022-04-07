TD Securities Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGXF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.
OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.30 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.40.
About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
