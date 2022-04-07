Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.59.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

