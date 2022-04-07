Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.87. 273,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

