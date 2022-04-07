Telemus Capital LLC Buys 323 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $240.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

