Telemus Capital LLC Buys 76 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO opened at $602.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $245.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

