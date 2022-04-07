Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,248 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,248 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Tapestry by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 57,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 119,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,685. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

