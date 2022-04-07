Telemus Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of XOUT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.78. 10,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.