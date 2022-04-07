Telemus Capital LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,202,000 after buying an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after buying an additional 104,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,531. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

