Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,311,063 shares of company stock worth $195,750,266. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

