Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,050 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

