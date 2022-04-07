Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

CINF opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

