Telemus Capital LLC Sells 187 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

