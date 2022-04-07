Telemus Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $211.86 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

