Telemus Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $181.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.