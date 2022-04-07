Telemus Capital LLC Sells 929 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $35,101,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 95,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

