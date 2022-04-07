Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.99 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $429.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

