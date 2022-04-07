Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,709,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenneco by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

