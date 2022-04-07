Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $10.58. Tesco shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 290,308 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.