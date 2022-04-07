Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $34.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,057.26. 26,370,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,983,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 215.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $912.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $962.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

