Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $942.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $1,045.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $912.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.26. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.