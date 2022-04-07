TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

