Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 825,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,332,271 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

