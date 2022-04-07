Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.