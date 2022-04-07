Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

