The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,056,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 4,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

