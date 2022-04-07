The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Helen Margaret Page Acquires 27,027 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Helen Margaret Page purchased 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($26,229.48).
LON:ART opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Thursday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65).
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
