The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.