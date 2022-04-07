The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,033.24

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,033.24 ($13.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.77). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.77), with a volume of 770,626 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,032.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,058.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

