The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.17

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.17 and traded as low as $44.87. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 12,666 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth $667,000.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

