The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,699. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $755.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

