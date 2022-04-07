The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.85 ($17.41).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.38 ($14.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($16.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.63.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.