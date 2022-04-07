The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

THQQF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.17.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

THQQF stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.