The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $17.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Shares of COCO stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.