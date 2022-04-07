The Goldman Sachs Group Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $210.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank stock opened at $162.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

