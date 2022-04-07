The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

