The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 7th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.99 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

