The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 7,942,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.