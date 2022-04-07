The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $2,489,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

Shares of MIDD opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $150.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

