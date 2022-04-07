The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.32.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

