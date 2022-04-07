The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 1,068 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32.

PGR opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.