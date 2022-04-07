The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.80

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.80 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.40. The firm has a market cap of £610.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

